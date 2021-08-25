We've got a humid morning and some of you have seen some pre dawn showers and storms. The rain chances for our area will increase starting today as moisture levels rise and the heat ridge over us breaks down.

Our rain coverage will be in the 50-60% range today through the weekend. As usual, the heavy rain and lightning threats will be the most dangerous so when thunder roars, go indoors. The heat levels won't be as bad as they have been the last several days thankfully. Highs will be right around 90 degrees through the weekend with morning temps staying in the mid to low 70s.

In the tropics, there are three disturbances out there but one is of particular interest to us. It's in the Caribbean right now but could enter the Gulf this weekend. Odds of development are at 70% and most of the models want to move it to the Texas-Louisiana coast but it's too soon to know if that verifies. This is the peak of the hurricane season so make sure you keep up to date with the latest info.