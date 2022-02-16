Temperatures are not as cold this morning as more mild air from offshore has moved in. Many spots are in the lower 50s as of 5 a.m. and we're expecting highs in the low 70s today and tomorrow. We'll only drop down to 60 degrees overnight tonight as the Gulf air takes hold. We'll get an increase in clouds today with winds picking up in advance of tomorrow night's cold front. There will be a few isolated showers at times, but the coverage will be at 20%. Rain chances increase to 70% tomorrow, but the main question is will we see any severe weather? The severe risk zone for our area is a Level 1 out of 5 for now since the front will push through at night and you won't have as much unstable air in place. The system will weaken, but we will still have chances for gusty straight line winds or an isolated tornado so don't let your guard down. We go drier and cooler by Friday with a high back in the upper 50s.

