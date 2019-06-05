A wet pattern is setting up on the Gulf Coast with rain becoming a lot more likely over the next several days. Tropical moisture is surging in and that will bring us periods of off and on rain from today through the weekend. Coverage of rain today will be at 50%, but then will increase up to 70% by Friday. There could be heavy downpours and lightning mixed in, but no severe weather threats are expected through Friday. Over the weekend, as rain chances continue, we could see some flooding issues in low lying spots. Rain coverage will continue in the 60% range on Saturday and Sunday. By next week, we'll start to turn drier as a Low pushes East and drags the rain away from us. This will occur on Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler than what we saw the last several days as a result of the clouds and rain. Expect mid to upper 80s in our afternoons for most days.
Rain chances going up as tropical moisture enters picture
- Michael White
Updated

Michael White
Meteorologist
