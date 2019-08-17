There will be a better chance of rain Sunday as moisture moves in from the Gulf. This will lead to numerous showers and storms in coastal areas and scattered storms away from the coast. With the extra clouds and rain it won't be as hot for most of us cooler with highs (only) in the lower 90s.
As we look down the line into the workweek it's likely to be fairly wet with good chances of rain and storms most days next week. Keep the umbrella handy!
The NHC is watching an area of disturbed weather off the coast of the Carolinas. Chances of development of this system continues to be low and it will be moving out into the Atlantic regardless.
