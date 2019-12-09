Happy Monday, this is FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest weather update.
Another mostly cloudy day today for the Gulf Coast, with temperatures this afternoon maxing out in the mid-70’s. A trough of low pressure situated over the Gulf was the culprit for some scattered showers this morning, with the coastal areas seeing the most activity. It has since shifted east.
As we progress into the evening, temperatures will cool slightly into the lower-to-mid 60’s overnight, with overcast conditions continuing. Some isolated showers overnight are still possible.
Tomorrow walking out the door, expect mild conditions with some spotty showers possible. Shower chances increase as we progress closer to lunchtime, as the cold front approaches further. Even with heavy cloud cover and wet conditions, we will still see temperatures warm up into the mid-70’s in the early afternoon. Heavier precipitation will start to move in around 3 pm, and stay moderate into the evening hours. A few stray thunderstorms are possible.
Temperatures will knock down behind the front, with daytime highs in the upper-50’s expected for Wednesday. Rain lingers around into Wednesday.
More rain chances are expected before the end of next week, with rain chances sticking around for Thursday and Friday.
Have a great week!
