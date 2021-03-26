Hi there,
I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
It is a mild and foggy start to your Saturday morning; A dense fog advisory is in place until 1 PM this afternoon. Make sure to drive carefully, as dense fog leads to lower visibility. Make sure to have those headlights on!
Heading into this afternoon, we will see very warm afternoon temperatures. Despite mostly cloudy skies, daytime highs will max out in the upper-70s and the lower-to-mid 80s across the Gulf Coast. Some hit or miss showers are possible throughout the day, but nothing to plan your day around. Rain chances are only at 20-30%. Breezy winds are also possible this afternoon.
Heading into your Sunday, rain chances increase ahead of a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms are possible, with the line itself possibly having small hail and strong gusty winds. We are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for northern Mobile and Baldwin counties, along with our inland counties.
Heading further into the week, scattered rain chances continue with temperatures steadily increasing.
Looking ahead towards next weekend, sunshine returns along with cooler temperatures. Easter Sunday is looking fantastic, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.
Have a great weekend!
