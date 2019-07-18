Tonight-Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday-A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night-A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday-Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night-A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.