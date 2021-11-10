Hi there,

I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

It was another nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast! Daytime highs today warmed up into the mid-70s. Heading into this evening, cloud cover will begin to move in along with isolated rain chances. Overnight lows will stay more on the mild side, ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. Coastal areas have the higher chances of seeing some rain overnight.

Heading into tomorrow, you don't want to forget the rain jacket or umbrella. Scattered showers will start off our morning, but coverage will pick up by the afternoon when a line of thunderstorms moves through. The best timing for the scattered thunderstorms will range from around 1 PM - 5 PM.

Behind the line, skies will begin to clear. Rain chances are at about 50%, with daytime highs also warming up into the mid-to-upper 70s.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Saturday and Sunday will see daytime highs in the lower-60s. Overnight Saturday, we'll be dropping into the 30s. Also expecting some breezy conditions on Saturday.

Tracking the tropics, there is an area in the middle of the Atlantic, moving NE, with moderate chances (50%) of development over the next 5 days. The next name is Adria, and is off the Supplemental Atlantic Hurricane Season name list.

