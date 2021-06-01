Hi there,
I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
It was a warm and humid day across the Gulf Coast! We saw daytime highs max out in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s. Some spotty showers appeared later in the day, mainly to our NE. These will still be possible heading into this evening, but chances will subside into the overnight hours.
Heading into tonight, we will stay on the mild side with southerly winds persisting. This will lead to an increase in the chances for fog development. You made need to add a on a couple of minutes to your morning commute, especially if traveling over/near any waterways.
For your Wednesday, the heat and humidity will continue! Starting off the day, showers and thunderstorms are possible to our NW. Our Mississippi and inland counties have the highest chances at seeing rain (40-50%), while Mobile and Baldwin counties could just see an isolated chance.
If heading to the beach, a brief shower is possible, but it's still going to be a beautiful day! Rip current risks remain low, but make sure to continue to use caution if getting into the water.
For the rest of the week, rain chances increase with our pattern staying unsettled. We will see rain chances at 40-50% heading into the weekend.
Have a great week!
