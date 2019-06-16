Storms fired up this afternoon helping to give a break from the summer-like heat. The remaining showers will fizzle by midnight and we will wake up to muggy conditions across the Gulf Coast.
Tomorrow, temperatures will quickly rise to the 90s by noon and we will once again see more storms fire off, mainly along the sea breeze. Rain chances are at 30% for your Monday.
Through mid-week, rain chances will continue to increase, with the best chance of rain coming on Thursday. A weakness in the upper levels will allow better chances of rain. Temperatures will only reach the upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. By next weekend, we will see drier conditions and warmer temperatures.
The tropics look to remain quiet through the next week.
