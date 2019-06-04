Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Tuesday. We started out really warm today, and things heated up substantially. The air temps topped out near 97 this afternoon, with an increase in humidity. Heat index values were in the low to mid 100s in most spots. We clear out and stay mild again tonight, with lows back down near 73. Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. We expect good rain chances each afternoon as we head into the weekend.
