We're finally going to see drier air moving in across the Gulf Coast with not as much rain today through Friday. Our rain coverage drops to 20% or less the rest of the week. Temps will be hotter due to this. We'll reach the mid 90s this afternoon with a "feel-like" temperature of 106 so stay hydrated out there! Highs will be Morning temps will sink by Friday as less humid air temporarily moves in. We'll see upper 60s by daybreak Friday, but as moisture and humidity rises again, the scattered rain and storm chances will return for the Labor Day weekend. As of now, the rain coverage for the 3 day weekend will be 20-50% with Sunday being the day with the highest rain chance. As for Tropical Storm Dorian, it should become a Hurricane tomorrow night and make landfall as a Cat 2 daybreak Monday between Melbourne and Jacksonville. That track isn't set in stone. We'll keep you updated. As of now, it's unlikely that we'll have issues here on the Gulf Coast.

