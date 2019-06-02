We saw a few cooling storms today, but most of the area did not get any relief. Temperatures reached the mid and upper 90s today.The heat continues for your Monday, with a stray afternoon storm from the intense heating. Rain chances are at 20%.
Through next week, the upper ridge that is bringing us the heat will stay with us through mid-week before finally breaking down. Rain chances will return late next week thanks to a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf.
This system will not directly inpact the northern Gulf Coast, but some moisture will reach us and increase rain chances. It currently has a 60% chance of development. If it does develop, it would get the name Barry. We will keep a close eye on this system through the next week.
