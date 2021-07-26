It was nice to see a break in the rain again today, with many areas looking dry on radar as of 4pm. Most spots did see some impressive summertime heat. Head index values ranged between 100-105 by mid-afternoon. Moisture quickly returns tomorrow and along with that, we will see a chance of mainly scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Better chances of rain arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

The tropics are looking fairly quiet. The weak low pressure area that has lingered off Georgia over the weekend is not likely to develop. Otherwise, the tropics are looking quiet. We do expect and active pattern to resume in August and should continue through September and October. Other than the chance of t-storms each afternoon, the beach forecast is looking good with a low risk of rip currents each day.