Hi there,

I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

We started off mild this morning, and many places quickly warmed up this afternoon, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower-to-mid 90s. If spending time outdoors, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms popped up today, with inland areas seeing the potential for an isolated shower this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s. We stay partly cloudy, with calm conditions.

For your Thursday, we'll be starting off mild before warming back up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s. Heat indices will continue to feel like 10 to 15 degrees warmer. Rain coverage will be about the same, with the best chances being in the afternoon.

Heading into the the rest of the week, daytime highs will continue in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, with rain chances staying at about 50-60%.

If heading to the beach, rip current risks are low. However, we're expecting to them become moderate by the weekend.Jellyfish are also plentiful with purple flags flying, so be careful if swimming and always know where the closest lifeguard is.

Checking in on the tropics, we are currently monitoring 3 different disturbances. Two of these have high chances of development over the next 5 days, and could both become Tropical Depressions heading into the weekend. The other is in the Atlantic, and has low chances of development over the next 5 days. The next names are Ida, Julian, and Kate. Invest 99L, just south of Jamaica, is currently tracking towards the southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. While it's still early to talk track, and intensity, we need to be keeping a close eye on this system. Have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, especially as we approach the peak of the season.

Have a great evening!