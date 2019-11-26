Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday. A few light showers will remain in the area this evening. Things stay mild tonight with lows near 65. A few scattered T-showers may affect us later tonight However, the best rain chances hold off until early Wednesday. A few thunderstorms may also affect the area Wednesday morning along the surface front. Rain should end by Wednesday evening. The severe threat is very low. Thanksgiving Day looks to be mild and partly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Thursday. Black Friday looks nice as well…
Rain Chances Tonight, Wednesday
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Nov 26
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Nov 27
A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Nov 28
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Nov 29
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 30
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 1
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 2
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
