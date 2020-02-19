We'll still end up looking cloudy and gloomy on the Gulf Coast, and we'll have a few more periodic showers to deal with thanks to a stalled front. Rain coverage today will be 40% with a Cloudy sky. Temps will top out in the upper 60s this afternoon, but expect highs to stay under 60 degrees Thursday and Friday. We turn Windy on your Thursday with north winds at about 15-25mph and that's also when the most rain will push through. Coverage will increase to 80% so plan on widespread rain tomorrow. We turn drier by Thursday evening so there is a good chance that the Mobile Stripers parade won't have any issues which is good news. Solid sunshine returns for Friday and rain chances will be 20% or less for Saturday and Sunday. Jackets will definitely be needed Friday and Saturday mornings with temps projected to be in the mid 30s.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Feb 19
Feb 19
66° / 57°
t-storm
Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Feb 20
Feb 20
59° / 37°
heavy rain
Rain. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Fri
Feb 21
Feb 21
54° / 34°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sat
Feb 22
Feb 22
57° / 41°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Feb 23
Feb 23
65° / 56°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mon
Feb 24
Feb 24
71° / 51°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Feb 25
Feb 25
63° / 49°
scattered showers
Occasional showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
