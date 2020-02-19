We'll still end up looking cloudy and gloomy on the Gulf Coast, and we'll have a few more periodic showers to deal with thanks to a stalled front. Rain coverage today will be 40% with a Cloudy sky. Temps will top out in the upper 60s this afternoon, but expect highs to stay under 60 degrees Thursday and Friday. We turn Windy on your Thursday with north winds at about 15-25mph and that's also when the most rain will push through. Coverage will increase to 80% so plan on widespread rain tomorrow. We turn drier by Thursday evening so there is a good chance that the Mobile Stripers parade won't have any issues which is good news. Solid sunshine returns for Friday and rain chances will be 20% or less for Saturday and Sunday. Jackets will definitely be needed Friday and Saturday mornings with temps projected to be in the mid 30s.

