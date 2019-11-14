Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday.
We saw some light rain this evening and that should taper off before midnight. Most places will only see about a tenth of an inch. Tonight will be chilly. Clouds decrease with a low near 40 degrees.
Gradual clearing is expected tomorrow.. Nights stay chilly. The weekend looks sunny, with mild afternoons. We should get back into the 70’s by the middle of next week.
Have a great Friday!
