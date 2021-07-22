Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.

We are finally seeing a shift in the pattern! An area of high pressure has built into the upper-levels of the atmosphere over our area. This will help to dry us out! So, our rain chances for rain are around 30% for our Thursday. That’s not zero, so there will be a few pop-up storms late in the afternoon, but it’s a lot drier than what we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Of course, at this time of year, when you dial back the rain chances the heat gets dialed up. Highs will be in the low 90s and heat index values will top out above 100 degrees.

The good news is that this pattern change will hold through Friday and the weekend.

In the tropics we are keeping an eye on a remnant low over central Alabama. Yes, that’s not over the water, but it will move off the coast of Georgia in the next few days and could develop off the East Coast. That is no worry for us regardless.

Have a great Thursday!