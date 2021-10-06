We've still got a muggy and humid airmass in place and that's been bringing a lot of rain to parts of the Florida Panhandle overnight, but later this morning we'll see those starting to fade away.

Our sky will be Partly Cloudy with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon and only scattered storm chances for the afternoon with mostly dry conditions for tonight. Coverage of rain will drop down to 20% or less for tomorrow through the weekend so if you have outdoor plans, things are looking good for them. I

t looks like rain chances will start rise again as we head into next week starting on Columbus Day Monday and into Tuesday. Sadly there is no signs of true Fall October air moving in through next week. In the Tropics, things are thankfully going quiet.