Rain showers will gradually end this evening followed by a chilly night ahead for the Gulf Coast. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight with lows in the upper 30’s. Sunshine will be a welcome sight for most on Wednesday. We will see highs in the mid 50’s on Wednesday. Things moderate a little more Thursday after a frosty start. Daytime highs Thursday will be close to 60 degrees. A dry cold front will pass through Friday will a considerably colder airmass behind it. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20’s Friday and Saturday night. Long range models suggest a milder temperature pattern next week.

All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.