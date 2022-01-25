Rain showers will gradually end this evening followed by a chilly night ahead for the Gulf Coast. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight with lows in the upper 30’s. Sunshine will be a welcome sight for most on Wednesday. We will see highs in the mid 50’s on Wednesday. Things moderate a little more Thursday after a frosty start. Daytime highs Thursday will be close to 60 degrees. A dry cold front will pass through Friday will a considerably colder airmass behind it. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20’s Friday and Saturday night. Long range models suggest a milder temperature pattern next week.
top story weather alert
Rain Ending, Colder Nights Ahead
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Tue
Jan 25
Jan 25
51° / 36°
clear
Skies clearing late. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.
Wed
Jan 26
Jan 26
55° / 34°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Thu
Jan 27
Jan 27
61° / 43°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Jan 28
Jan 28
52° / 29°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sat
Jan 29
Jan 29
48° / 29°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sun
Jan 30
Jan 30
58° / 40°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Jan 31
Jan 31
63° / 49°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
