I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

We started off the day mild and humid, as southerly winds brought moisture up from the south. Rain coverage increased heading into lunch time, but daytime highs still managed to warm up into the mid-to-upper 70s. Another line of thunderstorms will move through this evening, around 4/5 PM. Skies will clear behind the line.

Heading into tomorrow, we'll be starting off the in the mid-to-upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine will return by the afternoon, and daytime highs will run in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will drop behind a second cold front. This one will be a dry front. Saturday and Sunday will see daytime highs in the lower-60s. Overnight Saturday, we'll be dropping into the 30s. Also expecting some breezy conditions on Saturday.

Tracking the tropics, there is an area in the middle of the Atlantic, moving NE, with low chances (10%) of development over the next 5 days. The next name is Adria, and is off the Supplemental Atlantic Hurricane Season name list.