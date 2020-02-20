Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday evening. It’s been a very wet day today, as expected. A few spotty showers are possible early tonight, but should be ending by 10pm.
Major flooding is already occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers. This rainfall will add to the already high rivers and historical levels are possible, especially on the Tombigbee and Mobile rivers.
Our rain ends tonight, and things turn sunny for several days. We expect a cold night Friday night with lows near freezing. Temps rebound into the 60’s by Sunday.
