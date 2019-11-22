Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. Clouds are increasing across the area. However, rain chances hold off until late tonight and Saturday. A few thunderstorms may also affect the area Saturday morning along the surface front. Rain should end by Saturday evening. The severe threat is very low. Sunday is looking sunny. A weak system in the tropics is now Tropical Storm Sebastien. Its expected to move northward in a hostile environment late in the weekend, merge with a front, and not impact our area.
Rain Expected Saturday
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Nov 22
Showers late. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.
Nov 23
Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Nov 24
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 25
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 26
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Nov 27
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Nov 28
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
