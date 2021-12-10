We enjoyed a nice break in the rain on this Friday with some unseasonably warm temperatures. Daytime highs were close to records in Mobile, with many places in the upper 70’s as of late afternoon. We expect a foggy night tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s with dense coastal fog late. The next opportunity for rain comes Saturday. A weakening frontal system will bring a marginal severe risk to the inland spots and areas to the west of Mobile through midday Saturday. We will all see good rain chances, even though the severe threat is lower for places like Baldwin County and the Panhandle. Cooler weather and sunshine will return Sunday.
Rain Impacts our Saturday
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Dec 10
Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Dec 11
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Dec 12
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Dec 13
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 14
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 15
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Dec 16
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
