We enjoyed a nice break in the rain on this Friday with some unseasonably warm temperatures. Daytime highs were close to records in Mobile, with many places in the upper 70’s as of late afternoon. We expect a foggy night tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s with dense coastal fog late. The next opportunity for rain comes Saturday. A weakening frontal system will bring a marginal severe risk to the inland spots and areas to the west of Mobile through midday Saturday. We will all see good rain chances, even though the severe threat is lower for places like Baldwin County and the Panhandle. Cooler weather and sunshine will return Sunday.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.