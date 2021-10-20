We'll begin our day in the mid-60s. A rain jacket or umbrella might be necessary to begin the day, as we'll be tracking showers early this morning.
Those rain chances will continue into the afternoon, with thunderstorms looking likely by the afternoon. Rain will be scattered, with coastal areas having the highest chances.
Heading into the rest of the week, higher rain chances will continue for Thursday. A front will push through, leaving behind an isolated chance for a shower on Friday. Temperatures won't change much, but heading into the weekend, we will continue to see sunshine and daytime highs near average around 80 degrees.
