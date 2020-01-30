Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday evening.
Clouds and moisture gradually increase tonight. A weak surface low moves across the northern Gulf tonight and Friday, priming the area for rain and a few isolated storms that could be heaviest midday Friday. We should be clearing somewhat on Saturday, and fully sunny again by Sunday.
Things turn wet again by Tuesday next week. Rain chances stay in the picture through Thursday with heavier totals expected.
