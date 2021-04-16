Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
We’ve had another round of rain to start our Saturday. The good news is that this first wave of the day is moving East and we will get a break through the middle of the day. Yet another round of heavy rain and storms will move back in during the late afternoon and evening. With that on top of the several inches of rain we’ve had in the last several days a flood threat will be ongoing. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Finally though, some good news. Tonight’s round of rain will be the last! It will wrap up early Sunday morning before most wake up. After that, we will actually see clearing and much nicer conditions for your Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s.
And believe it or not, we are going on a streak of nice weather all next week! We will have cool spring mornings in the 50s and even some 40s, while we’ll have afternoons with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Rain chances don’t return until next weekend.
Have a great weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.