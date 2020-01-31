Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Our Friday brings yet another fast-moving system. In the morning we will be in the upper 40s with a few showers beginning to move in. The heaviest showers should occur late-morning to around lunchtime. Nothing severe is likely and the rain should start to diminish later in the afternoon, but there will still be some light drizzles and mist on into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
It looks great for the weekend! Lows will be in the lower 40s, and highs will be in the low 60s both days. That will mean nice weather for the People’s Parade on Dauphin Island at 1pm on Saturday and it will also mean nice conditions for Super Bowl Sunday… so fire up the grill!
As we move from January into February the long-range models aren't showing any big temperature swings. It looks like most days our temps will be near average with morning 40s and afternoon 60s.
Have a great one!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.