Hi there! I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Another cool day across the Gulf Coast! We started off chilly, and with sunshine to begin the day, however cloud cover rolled in later during the day. This cloud cover kept us on the cooler side, with daytime highs only warming up into the lower-to-mid 50s.

Heading into this evening, rain is moving in. If you're making any outdoor plans, you may want to move them inside! Rain showers will stay steady heading into the overnight hours.

Starting off tomorrow morning, we'll be beginning the day in the upper-30s and the lower-to-mid 40s. Rain showers will linger into the afternoon, but become more scattered after lunchtime.

Wednesday will be sunny, with daytime highs sticking around in the upper-40s and the lower-50s. Breezy conditions will be present.

Looking long-range. cold air returns just in time for the weekend. A cold front will move through Friday evening, knocking down overnight lows to the mid-20s once again waking up Saturday morning.

Have a great evening, and stay dry!