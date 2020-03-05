It's a fairly calm start to our Thursday morning with light showers around and a Cloudy sky. A Low to the west of us passes by later today. Once it does it will take the rain chances with it and we should be rain free this afternoon with the sky clearing tonight. Winds will pick up this afternoon on the back side of the Low so plan on North winds at around 10-20mph later today. With the sky clearing tonight, this will mean solid sunshine will be in place for your Friday and Saturday. We'll top out in the mid 60s today, but we'll drop down to the mid 40s by daybreak Friday and then upper 30s by daybreak Saturday. Expect a high in the low 60s Saturday afternoon and upper 60s Sunday afternoon. 30-40% rain coverage returns starting Monday of next week with highs in the mid to lower 70s.

