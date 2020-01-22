Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday evening. Clouds and moisture gradually increase on tonight. A surface warm front moves through the area Thursday, priming the area for rain and a few isolated storms that could be heavier Thursday evening. Rain chances jump to 80% after lunch tomorrow. There is no formal severe risk in the current outlook from the SPC. We should be clearing by Friday. The weekend looks nice, with only an isolated risk of rain on Sunday. Things turn wet again by the middle of week.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.