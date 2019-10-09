We've got a possibility of some rain later today! The problem is it will only impact some of you and not all of you. If you're East of I-65 you have the best chance of getting some of that rain. Rain coverage will be around 30% for today. Highs this afternoon will be well above average reaching near 90 degrees but we stay away from records thankfully. Another front approaches us on Friday night and this will increase the rain chances to 50% as it moves in, but more importantly our temps will drop for the upcoming weekend. Expect highs to struggle to reach 80 degrees on Saturday afternoon and we could be in the upper 50s by daybreak Sunday. That will feel very refreshing! In the Tropics, we have 3 disturbances in the Atlantic basin but none are headed to the US.

