The rain has returned early this morning but will exit and move offshore before midmorning.

Drive safely and slowly as you head out the door since the roads will be slick in many spots. As the rain ends, the winds will pick up on the back edge of the cold front. We're expecting north winds around 10-20mph during the afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the upper 60s but then tonight it gets pretty cold with a low in the upper 30s. Nothing but sunshine for your Tuesday with a high in the low 60s and you can expect decent weather for the busiest travel day of the year on Wednesday with only a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the upper 60s.

We should get above 70 degrees for Thanksgiving, but there will be a small rain chance arriving during the evening but all your daytime plans should be good to go!