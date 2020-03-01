Rain returns for the workweek...
Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Monday will start with mild temperatures around 60 degrees and some light, scattered showers. Those scattered light showers will be possible through the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Rain picks up Tuesday as a system moves closer. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, with a few of those storms turning strong. Several inches of rain in spots will create dicey conditions on roads and possibly some flooding. Stay tuned. Wednesday looks nasty.
Have a great week and stay dry!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.