Rain is back for Sunday…
Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine!
After a beautiful day Saturday unfortunately, things change Sunday. A fast-moving low moving across the northern Gulf will spread rain into our area starting Sunday morning. The rain will be light to moderate, but it will be widespread. After lunch, the rain moves east and we start to dry out, but we stay overcast through the afternoon. Highs will be back in the 60s.
The Sunday evening parades should be okay, but a light drizzle can’t be ruled out.
As we go into the upcoming week the weather will be icky. We have rain chances Monday through Thursday. The good news is that none of this will be severe and it will mostly be just light showers. So don’t change any plans, just make sure you have some rain gear handy if you want to keep the rain drops off of you.
The first half of the week will be quite mild as well, with highs in the 70s. It will turn a bit cooler the second half of the week, but we won’t get real cold and there are no freezes in the forecast for the next ten days.
In the long-range, Friday and Saturday looks good for all the Mardi Gras fun, but the extended models are bringing some rain back in the picture for Joe Cain Sunday through Fat Tuesday. There isn’t good agreement on exact timing and intensity that far down the line, so stay tuned…
