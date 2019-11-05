I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday.

The weather pattern stays quiet in the short term.  After a nice Wednesday, clouds are back on the increase by Thursday. A rain system moves in and we expect a decent soaking Thursday night. Most places should see about a half inch of rain and severe weather is not expected based on the current forecast. Cooler air returns for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be quite blustery with highs in the 50’s and breezy conditions. The tropics are quiet.

