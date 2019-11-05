I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday.
The weather pattern stays quiet in the short term. After a nice Wednesday, clouds are back on the increase by Thursday. A rain system moves in and we expect a decent soaking Thursday night. Most places should see about a half inch of rain and severe weather is not expected based on the current forecast. Cooler air returns for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be quite blustery with highs in the 50’s and breezy conditions. The tropics are quiet.
Rain Returns Thursday
- Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Nov 5
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Nov 6
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Nov 7
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 8
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 9
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 10
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Nov 11
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
