Happy Friday ! I am FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
Clouds rolled in today with mild afternoon temperatures in most areas after a fairly chilly start. Overnight temperatures will drop little tonight with lows near 57, with cloudy skies and spotty light rain after midnight.
Rain chances return late tonight, and increase further into the weekend. Looking ahead to Saturday, we introduce the potential for some heavier showers. A system moving through Saturday during the day could develop a few t-storms, but most places will see moderate showers.
Colder weather is expected once the front tracks through. Sunday will be very chilly with highs in the middle 50’s. Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday with freezing temps both nights!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.