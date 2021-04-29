We started off your Thursday with some patchy fog in some places, but that cleared out later in the morning. This was due to increased humidity and warmer temperatures. Overnight lows only dropped down into the mid-60s for most places.
We had a mix of clouds and sunshine for today, but we still managed to warm up this afternoon! Most areas saw daytime highs in the lower-to-mid 80s. But our inland spots warmed up into the upper-80s! Conditions also felt muggy across the Gulf Coast, with relative humidity amounts higher than the past couple of days!
Heading into tonight, more patchy to dense fog is possible. In addition, we could see some stray rain showers. You may need to pad on a couple of minutes to your morning commute.
For your Friday, mostly cloudy skies will be present. Daytime highs will continue to warm up into the lower-80s, despite increased cloud cover! Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible (40%), with the afternoon and early evening having the best chance.
Your Saturday is looking fantastic! A mix of sun and clouds will be in full force, with daytime highs staying warm in the lower-80s.
For the second half of the weekend, we begin to move into an unsettled pattern. Rain chances are 30-50% for Sunday into Thursday next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.