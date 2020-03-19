Hi there, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast. Happy first day of spring! Officially at 10:49 PM tonight is the spring equinox. This is the earliest spring has begun since 1896.
It was another warm and cloudy day today, across the Gulf Coast. High temperatures this afternoon topped out in the lower-80s, with a few passing showers finding some areas. Wind gusts reached the mid-20s earlier today, but winds will begin to calm heading into this evening. Pollen counts remain high today, and for the next coming days.
Overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy with overnight lows dropping down into the lower-to-mid 60s. For your Friday, expect another mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower-80s. Heading into the weekend, rain chances amp up Friday afternoon, ahead of a cold front. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely for Friday evening and lasting into Sunday evening. Mild temperatures will remain, with afternoon highs in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. No severe weather is expected.
Have a great evening!
