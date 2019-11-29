Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. Clouds and moisture gradually increase on Saturday. A surface warm front moves through the area Saturday evening, priming the area for rain and a few isolated storms Saturday night. Rain chances jump to 80% overnight Saturday. A weakening squall line could bring isolated severe storms mainly west of I-65. We should be clearing fairly quickly around daybreak Sunday. Things turn much colder early next week. Rain chances stay out of the picture for the Iron Bowl. We will see a better chance of rain in Auburn Saturday night after the game.
Rain Slides Through Saturday Night
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Fri
Nov 29
Nov 29
77° / 56°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Sat
Nov 30
Nov 30
75° / 62°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
Dec 1
Dec 1
71° / 41°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Dec 2
Dec 2
55° / 34°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Dec 3
Dec 3
60° / 40°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Dec 4
Dec 4
66° / 46°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Thu
Dec 5
Dec 5
68° / 54°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
