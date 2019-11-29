Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. Clouds and moisture gradually increase on Saturday. A surface warm front moves through the area Saturday evening, priming the area for rain and a few isolated storms Saturday night. Rain chances jump to 80% overnight Saturday. A weakening squall line could bring isolated severe storms mainly west of I-65.  We should be clearing fairly quickly around daybreak Sunday. Things turn much colder early next week. Rain chances stay out of the picture for the Iron Bowl.  We will see a better chance of rain in Auburn Saturday night after the game.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.