We've got much more humid air thanks to southerly winds out of the Gulf increasing our moisture levels. We'll reach the upper 70s later today with off and on rain all day and night. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and the majority of it will be west of I-65. Expect a windy Friday with winds out of the SE at 10-20 mph almost all day. A Gulf Low is about to get fused with an approaching front and that front moves East Saturday. 80% rain coverage expected today with 60% coverage on Saturday then sunshine and cooler air for Sunday. Our morning low will be a humid low 70s tomorrow morning, but then a refreshing low 50s Sunday morning. Severe weather is unlikely but it's possible so we'll have to watch the radar until this system moves out. Another big rain chances comes Wednesday of next week.

