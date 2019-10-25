We've got much more humid air thanks to southerly winds out of the Gulf increasing our moisture levels. We'll reach the upper 70s later today with off and on rain all day and night. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and the majority of it will be west of I-65. Expect a windy Friday with winds out of the SE at 10-20 mph almost all day. A Gulf Low is about to get fused with an approaching front and that front moves East Saturday. 80% rain coverage expected today with 60% coverage on Saturday then sunshine and cooler air for Sunday. Our morning low will be a humid low 70s tomorrow morning, but then a refreshing low 50s Sunday morning. Severe weather is unlikely but it's possible so we'll have to watch the radar until this system moves out. Another big rain chances comes Wednesday of next week.
Rain will be heavy at times
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
Oct 25
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 26
Rain. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Oct 27
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Oct 28
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Oct 29
Occasional showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 30
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 31
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
