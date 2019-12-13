Not the prettiest day for this Friday the 13th. Periodic rain will be in place all day and evening thanks to a couple of Surface Lows that are out in the Gulf waters. During the daytime hours, we'll see the rain come and go at times with a high in the mid 60s but later this evening the rain coverage will ramp up. Widespread rain could show up from 5 p.m. to midnight so watch out for slick roads. Severe weather isn't expected locally, however chances for severe weather will exist on the FL Peninsula. After midnight, the rain moves out and temps will drop to the upper 40s. Expect dry weather for the weekend with clouds around for Saturday and sunshine on Sunday. A cold front approaches on Monday and the high will jump to the mid 70s with possible strong storms mixed in. The weather turns sharply colder by midweek.
Rain will come and go
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
Dec 13
Afternoon rain developing. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 14
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Dec 15
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 16
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 17
Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Dec 18
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Dec 19
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
