Not the prettiest day for this Friday the 13th. Periodic rain will be in place all day and evening thanks to a couple of Surface Lows that are out in the Gulf waters. During the daytime hours, we'll see the rain come and go at times with a high in the mid 60s but later this evening the rain coverage will ramp up. Widespread rain could show up from 5 p.m. to midnight so watch out for slick roads. Severe weather isn't expected locally, however chances for severe weather will exist on the FL Peninsula. After midnight, the rain moves out and temps will drop to the upper 40s. Expect dry weather for the weekend with clouds around for Saturday and sunshine on Sunday. A cold front approaches on Monday and the high will jump to the mid 70s with possible strong storms mixed in. The weather turns sharply colder by midweek.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.