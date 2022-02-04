As of midmorning the cold rain continues so keep the rain gear close and bundle up. The rain will become much lighter by the afternoon and will be gone this evening followed by the sky finally clearing. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s almost all day long so bundle up! When the sky clears tonight that will set the stage for sunshine on Saturday and your weekend weather looks good, just chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday but will rebound to the upper 50s on Sunday. Morning temps will be quite cold averaging at 30 degrees to start your weekend days. An isolated shower is possible on Monday, but most of next week will be rain free.

All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.