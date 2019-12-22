Happy Sunday! This is FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest weather update.
A low is slowly working its way across the Gulf just south of our area, making for another wet day across the southeast. Light to moderate rainfall will once again persist throughout much of the day. This isn’t the type of system that will bring us severe weather. The biggest threat will be on the roads. Add heavy holiday traffic to wet roads and travel could become treacherous.
So far Mobile Regional Airport has reported a little over 2.2” of rainfall this weekend.
Today, expect rain showers to last until the late evening time hours, and linger into tomorrow morning. Not much change to our temperatures, as they will stay in the mid-50s for the remainder of the day. Some areas could see heavier isolated rainfall at times. Rainfall amounts expected are between 1.5-2” in most areas, while some eastern and coastal spots could see up to 3-4” of total rainfall by Monday morning.
Tomorrow skies will begin to clear. Isolated rain chances remain for Monday morning, but will clear out by lunchtime. Daytime highs warming up near-60 degrees.
The good news is that the low will clear out before the holiday. So no rain for Santa (At least on the Gulf Coast)! And since the low is coming from the Gulf, where it’s warm, temperatures look to be a bit above average with Christmas Eve and Day. We will have mid to upper 40s in the mornings and then upper 60s or low 70s in the afternoons.
Have a great Sunday, and Happy Holidays!
