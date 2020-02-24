Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday evening. It’s been a rather wet Lundi Gras today. We expect more rain tonight and tomorrow morning. Most places will pick up about a half inch, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Major flooding is already occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers. Major flooding is occurring with some increase in levels possible, especially for the Alabama and Bayou Sara locations. It’s good to see that things turn sunny for several days later this week. We expect a dry weather through Sunday. Temps also turn colder with light freezes by mid-week.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Mon
Feb 24
Feb 24
68° / 60°
heavy rain
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Tue
Feb 25
Feb 25
70° / 50°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Feb 26
Feb 26
62° / 37°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Feb 27
Feb 27
55° / 34°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Fri
Feb 28
Feb 28
63° / 43°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sat
Feb 29
Feb 29
64° / 38°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Mar 1
Mar 1
63° / 50°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
