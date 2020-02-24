Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday evening. It’s been a rather wet Lundi Gras today. We expect more rain tonight and tomorrow morning. Most places will pick up about a half inch, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Major flooding is already occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers. Major flooding is occurring with some increase in levels possible, especially for the Alabama and Bayou Sara locations. It’s good to see that things turn sunny for several days later this week. We expect a dry weather through Sunday. Temps also turn colder with light freezes by mid-week.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.