We've got a very humid airmass in place this morning and that will result in more showers and storms at times. These will pop up in random places so keep the umbrella close by and be ready to head indoors in case you hear thunder. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s with a heat index close to 105 degrees. It's definitely feeling like August! Most of the showers will fade away after sunset tonight. We'll drop down to the mid 70s each morning but the high temps will stay in the mid to low 90s each afternoon. Rain coverage will be at 40% for today and will stay in the 30-40% range through the weekend. Any spot that finds rain can end up underneath a heavy downpour and frequent lightning. In the Tropics, things are still quiet.
Random showers, storms will pop up in random places
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
