We've got a very humid start to our Tuesday as moisture continues surging out of the Gulf of Mexico. This will mean more rain and storms at times. Rain coverage will be at 60%. Heavy rain and lightning will stay the main threats. The rain threat will be random in nature, so keep an eye on the sky and don't leave the house without the umbrella close by. A front pushes through tomorrow and that will start to bring some nice changes to our weather pattern. Rain chances drop to 50% tomorrow and down to 20% or less for Thursday and Friday. Highs will stay between 89 and 92 degrees each day through Labor Day and morning temps will be in the lower 70s. Thursday morning is the exception. We'll drop to the upper 60s then. Tropical Storm Dorian is still lurking in the Caribbean and will likely impact the East coast of Florida this weekend. It's still too early to know if it will impact the Gulf.

