We've got some muggy air in place as we start this Friday morning. Storms have been offshore as of 5 a.m., but we'll see them around here later this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats so keep an umbrella close by. As usual this time of year, the storm formation will be random in nature. At dusk, most of the storms will fade away as the air starts to stabilize. Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range today through Monday of next week and then will decline to 30% territory starting Tuesday. Temperatures will top out between 88-91 degrees the next several days with our morning temps dropping down to the lower 70s each night. The disturbance in the Atlantic is still tracking NW, but it's odds of development are decreasing from 70 to 50%. We'll keep watching.

