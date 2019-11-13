It's a very cold and record breaking morning across the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. The old record was 31 back in 1911. Temps will warm up to the mid 50s by afternoon. Dry weather is expected but clouds will come and go today at times, tracking in from the west. The clouds will continue to increase during the day and overnight. This is in advance of our next chance of rain that arrives on Thursday. A Low in the Gulf will bring us 40% coverage of rain as we move into Thursday but temps will be too warm for any winter precip issues. Expect upper 30s at dawn and lower 50s in the afternoon. Rain chances will 10% or less on Friday through the weekend so outdoor plans should be OK! Weekend temps will have highs in the mid to lower 60s so a thaw is gradually coming.

