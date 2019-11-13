It's a very cold and record breaking morning across the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. The old record was 31 back in 1911. Temps will warm up to the mid 50s by afternoon. Dry weather is expected but clouds will come and go today at times, tracking in from the west. The clouds will continue to increase during the day and overnight. This is in advance of our next chance of rain that arrives on Thursday. A Low in the Gulf will bring us 40% coverage of rain as we move into Thursday but temps will be too warm for any winter precip issues. Expect upper 30s at dawn and lower 50s in the afternoon. Rain chances will 10% or less on Friday through the weekend so outdoor plans should be OK! Weekend temps will have highs in the mid to lower 60s so a thaw is gradually coming.
Record cold across the Gulf Coast
- Michael White
Wed
Nov 13
Nov 13
53° / 42°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Thu
Nov 14
Nov 14
51° / 41°
t-storm
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Nov 15
Nov 15
60° / 37°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Nov 16
Nov 16
62° / 40°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Nov 17
Nov 17
64° / 44°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Nov 18
Nov 18
64° / 43°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Nov 19
Nov 19
66° / 44°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
